Whitby, Quebec City men charged in Toronto with human trafficking

Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims after two men were recently arrested in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Investigators report on Monday, October 2, a 26-year-old woman met two men who forced her to perform sexual services in multiple cities over a period of five days. During that time, police also allege she was assaulted numerous times by both men, who also took her money.

The men also reportedly took the woman’s identification and refused to provide her with food and money. They also allegedly intimidated and threatened to kill the woman when she said she wanted to leave. The victim was able to escape on Friday, Oct. 6.

Police arrested and charged Tshibangu "Yannick" Kazadi, 26, of Whitby, and Marc-Etienne Fortin, 25, of Quebec City, on Saturday, Jan. 6.