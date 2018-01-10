Whitby, Quebec City men charged in Toronto with human trafficking

Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims after two men were recently arrested in an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
Investigators report on Monday, October 2, a 26-year-old woman met two men who forced her to perform sexual services in multiple cities over a period of five days. During that time, police also allege she was assaulted numerous times by both men, who also took her money.
The men also reportedly took the woman’s identification and refused to provide her with food and money. They also allegedly intimidated and threatened to kill the woman when she said she wanted to leave. The victim was able to escape on Friday, Oct. 6.
Police arrested and charged Tshibangu "Yannick" Kazadi, 26, of Whitby, and Marc-Etienne Fortin, 25, of Quebec City, on Saturday, Jan. 6.
Both men, who are known to frequent the Oshawa, Toronto, Burlington, Hamilton and Niagara Falls areas, had a Jan. 7 court appearance.
Police are concerned there may be other victims.
Investigators are encouraging any affected individuals to come forward and speak to police.
“We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” Toronto police said in a Jan. 10 news release announcing the men's arrests.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on Facebook at www.facebook.com/1800222TIPS. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers mobile app on iTunes, Google Play and Blackberry App World.
