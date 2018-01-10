Unions picket Scarborough Tim Hortons to protest 'petty' employer cuts

The company added that what it describes as actions of a few owners “do not reflect the values of our brand, the views of our company or the views of the overwhelming majority" of franchise owners.

Directors of the Great White North Franchisee Association, however, say owners it represents “have been put in a difficult situation” after hoping RDI would help them by lowering costs and allowing menu price increases.

“While other competitors have received concessions from their franchisors, unfortunately our chain has not,” GWNFA said last week.

“Many of our store owners are left no alternative but to implement cost saving measures in order to survive.”

Some customers of the Scarborough store approved of the protest, including Lauren Scott, a Grade 11 student at nearby Cedarbrae Collegiate who thought what’s happening to Tims workers is unfair. “We actually took it up in class yesterday,” she said.

On Wednesday, Liberal MPP Soo Wong called how some Tims owners are treating employees since Bill 148 was implemented “bullying of the most vulnerable workers.”

“While these employers may not be breaking the law, one has to ask do they really value, respect and care for their employees who work very hard every day to build up Ontario,” asked Wong, who represents Scarborough-Agincourt.

Employment lawyer Calvin Chan, part of the Scarborough Community Legal Clinic, said workers living east of Midland Avenue can call the clinic for free legal advice on workplace changes.

