Unions picket Scarborough Tim Hortons to protest 'petty' employer cuts

Take paid coffee breaks away from Tim Hortons employees, and organized labour will show up at your door.
It happened on Lawrence Avenue at Markham Road, one of at least 12 locations of the popular coffee franchise where union members demonstrated Wednesday, Jan. 10 against reported clawbacks by owners after Ontario’s minimum wage rose to $14.
The small Scarborough Tim Hortons was named last week as one whose owner announced an end to paid meal and coffee breaks.
“It’s just petty bullying and greed to punish people because we won a wage increase,” said Toronto and York Region Labour Council President John Cartwright.
“Tims is part of Scarborough culture, so Tims should respect working people.”
Organizers aren’t calling for a boycott. They’re trying to pressure Oakville-based Restaurant Brands International, Tims’ parent company, to reverse “punitive” measures against employees by invoking franchise agreements.
“We are not going to stop hitting on your brand until we can all feel proud again going to Tims for a double double,” Cartwright declared.
Non-union workers, he added, “are going to be scared as hell to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got these new rights,’” thanks to Bill 148, which also changes employment standards and would raise wages to at least $15 in 2019.
Before leaving for one of four other demonstrations planned Wednesday outside other Toronto Tim Hortons locations, Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley pledged unions will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with workers, unionized or not, to defend those new rights.
A spokesperson for RDI couldn’t be reached for comment, but the company, in a statement last week, said franchisees, “like all small business owners, have found this sudden transition challenging.”
The company added that what it describes as actions of a few owners “do not reflect the values of our brand, the views of our company or the views of the overwhelming majority" of franchise owners.
Directors of the Great White North Franchisee Association, however, say owners it represents “have been put in a difficult situation” after hoping RDI would help them by lowering costs and allowing menu price increases.
“While other competitors have received concessions from their franchisors, unfortunately our chain has not,” GWNFA said last week.
“Many of our store owners are left no alternative but to implement cost saving measures in order to survive.”
Some customers of the Scarborough store approved of the protest, including Lauren Scott, a Grade 11 student at nearby Cedarbrae Collegiate who thought what’s happening to Tims workers is unfair. “We actually took it up in class yesterday,” she said.
On Wednesday, Liberal MPP Soo Wong called how some Tims owners are treating employees since Bill 148 was implemented “bullying of the most vulnerable workers.”
“While these employers may not be breaking the law, one has to ask do they really value, respect and care for their employees who work very hard every day to build up Ontario,” asked Wong, who represents Scarborough-Agincourt.
Employment lawyer Calvin Chan, part of the Scarborough Community Legal Clinic, said workers living east of Midland Avenue can call the clinic for free legal advice on workplace changes.
Take paid coffee breaks away from Tim Hortons employees, and organized labour will show up at your door.
It happened on Lawrence Avenue at Markham Road, one of at least 12 locations of the popular coffee franchise where union members demonstrated Wednesday, Jan. 10 against reported clawbacks by owners after Ontario’s minimum wage rose to $14.
The small Scarborough Tim Hortons was named last week as one whose owner announced an end to paid meal and coffee breaks.
“It’s just petty bullying and greed to punish people because we won a wage increase,” said Toronto and York Region Labour Council President John Cartwright.
“Tims is part of Scarborough culture, so Tims should respect working people.”
Organizers aren’t calling for a boycott. They’re trying to pressure Oakville-based Restaurant Brands International, Tims’ parent company, to reverse “punitive” measures against employees by invoking franchise agreements.
“We are not going to stop hitting on your brand until we can all feel proud again going to Tims for a double double,” Cartwright declared.
Non-union workers, he added, “are going to be scared as hell to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got these new rights,’” thanks to Bill 148, which also changes employment standards and would raise wages to at least $15 in 2019.
Before leaving for one of four other demonstrations planned Wednesday outside other Toronto Tim Hortons locations, Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley pledged unions will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with workers, unionized or not, to defend those new rights.
A spokesperson for RDI couldn’t be reached for comment, but the company, in a statement last week, said franchisees, “like all small business owners, have found this sudden transition challenging.”
The company added that what it describes as actions of a few owners “do not reflect the values of our brand, the views of our company or the views of the overwhelming majority" of franchise owners.
Directors of the Great White North Franchisee Association, however, say owners it represents “have been put in a difficult situation” after hoping RDI would help them by lowering costs and allowing menu price increases.
“While other competitors have received concessions from their franchisors, unfortunately our chain has not,” GWNFA said last week.
“Many of our store owners are left no alternative but to implement cost saving measures in order to survive.”
Some customers of the Scarborough store approved of the protest, including Lauren Scott, a Grade 11 student at nearby Cedarbrae Collegiate who thought what’s happening to Tims workers is unfair. “We actually took it up in class yesterday,” she said.
On Wednesday, Liberal MPP Soo Wong called how some Tims owners are treating employees since Bill 148 was implemented “bullying of the most vulnerable workers.”
“While these employers may not be breaking the law, one has to ask do they really value, respect and care for their employees who work very hard every day to build up Ontario,” asked Wong, who represents Scarborough-Agincourt.
Employment lawyer Calvin Chan, part of the Scarborough Community Legal Clinic, said workers living east of Midland Avenue can call the clinic for free legal advice on workplace changes.
Take paid coffee breaks away from Tim Hortons employees, and organized labour will show up at your door.
It happened on Lawrence Avenue at Markham Road, one of at least 12 locations of the popular coffee franchise where union members demonstrated Wednesday, Jan. 10 against reported clawbacks by owners after Ontario’s minimum wage rose to $14.
The small Scarborough Tim Hortons was named last week as one whose owner announced an end to paid meal and coffee breaks.
“It’s just petty bullying and greed to punish people because we won a wage increase,” said Toronto and York Region Labour Council President John Cartwright.
“Tims is part of Scarborough culture, so Tims should respect working people.”
Organizers aren’t calling for a boycott. They’re trying to pressure Oakville-based Restaurant Brands International, Tims’ parent company, to reverse “punitive” measures against employees by invoking franchise agreements.
“We are not going to stop hitting on your brand until we can all feel proud again going to Tims for a double double,” Cartwright declared.
Non-union workers, he added, “are going to be scared as hell to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got these new rights,’” thanks to Bill 148, which also changes employment standards and would raise wages to at least $15 in 2019.
Before leaving for one of four other demonstrations planned Wednesday outside other Toronto Tim Hortons locations, Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley pledged unions will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with workers, unionized or not, to defend those new rights.
A spokesperson for RDI couldn’t be reached for comment, but the company, in a statement last week, said franchisees, “like all small business owners, have found this sudden transition challenging.”
The company added that what it describes as actions of a few owners “do not reflect the values of our brand, the views of our company or the views of the overwhelming majority" of franchise owners.
Directors of the Great White North Franchisee Association, however, say owners it represents “have been put in a difficult situation” after hoping RDI would help them by lowering costs and allowing menu price increases.
“While other competitors have received concessions from their franchisors, unfortunately our chain has not,” GWNFA said last week.
“Many of our store owners are left no alternative but to implement cost saving measures in order to survive.”
Some customers of the Scarborough store approved of the protest, including Lauren Scott, a Grade 11 student at nearby Cedarbrae Collegiate who thought what’s happening to Tims workers is unfair. “We actually took it up in class yesterday,” she said.
On Wednesday, Liberal MPP Soo Wong called how some Tims owners are treating employees since Bill 148 was implemented “bullying of the most vulnerable workers.”
“While these employers may not be breaking the law, one has to ask do they really value, respect and care for their employees who work very hard every day to build up Ontario,” asked Wong, who represents Scarborough-Agincourt.
Employment lawyer Calvin Chan, part of the Scarborough Community Legal Clinic, said workers living east of Midland Avenue can call the clinic for free legal advice on workplace changes.