Boy, 16, wounded in drive-by shooting on Osler Street in Toronto

News 11:23 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk Bloor West Villager

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Pelham Park neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said the teen walked into the 11 Division police station at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 9 and indicated he had been shot by someone in a dark vehicle on Osler Street.

The victim, shot in the midsection, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

“Police have located a shell casing, and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

Police didn’t release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information should call 11 Division at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

 

