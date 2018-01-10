Boy, 16, wounded in drive-by shooting on Osler Street in Toronto

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Pelham Park neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said the teen walked into the 11 Division police station at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 9 and indicated he had been shot by someone in a dark vehicle on Osler Street.

The victim, shot in the midsection, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

“Police have located a shell casing, and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.