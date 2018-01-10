Woman sexually assaulted near Georges Vanier high school in North York

Toronto police have issued a sexual assault alert following an incident earlier this week near two schools in North York.
Investigators allege on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at about midnight, a 46-year-old woman was walking through a pathway near Don Mills and Goodview roads when a suspect approached her from behind, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.
Police report a local resident heard the assault and chased the suspect towards Shaughnessy Boulevard. The assailant was able to escape. He is described as about 5’9” and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up and black pants.
Both Georges Vanier Secondary School and Woodbine Middle School are in the area the assault occurred.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on Facebook at www.facebook.com/1800222TIPS. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers mobile app on iTunes, Google Play and Blackberry App World.
