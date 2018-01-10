Toronto firefighters pull unconscious man from apartment fire in York

A man was transported to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment in Toronto’s York area Wednesday morning.
The fire occurred inside a third-floor unit in a low-rise apartment building at 502 Gilbert Ave., which is south of Eglinton Avenue and west of Caledonia Road.
According to Toronto Fire Services Capt. Adrian Rathshniak, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:12 a.m. Jan. 10 and doused the blaze by 7:31 a.m.
“When we arrived (at the scene) smoke was visible from a third-floor widow,” he said, adding Toronto Fire Services upgraded the call from a one-alarm to a working fire response upon arrival.
Ratushniak said the victim, who is believed to be a male in his 40s, was pulled unconscious from the apartment by firefighters and transferred to the care of Toronto paramedics. The resident regained consciousness by the time he was transported to the hospital.
Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said three other people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. As a precautionary measure, the apartment building was temporarily evacuated.
The fire's cause and cost of damages are under investigation.
