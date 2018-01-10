Woman, 74, dies after being hit by Canada Post truck in Scarborough

A 74-year-old woman struck by a Canada Post truck Tuesday evening is the third pedestrian killed while jaywalking in Scarborough in the span of a week.

Toronto police said the senior was crossing Eglinton Avenue west of Rosemount Drive when the westbound Canada Post vehicle hit her at 6:17 p.m. Jan. 9.

“She was trapped underneath the vehicle for a period of time,” Const. Clint Stibbe said.

After the pedestrian was freed, she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“It was a mid-block crossing,” Stibbe said. “We will be looking at speed of the motor vehicle, driver action as well, in determining what exactly happened.”

This is the third pedestrian fatality of 2018.

On Sunday night, a 21-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a minivan while crossing Steeles Avenue.

Stibbe said the woman got off a TTC bus on the south side of Steeles just east of Eastvale Drive, east of Tapscott Road, and “attempted to cross Steeles Avenue from the south to north side when she was struck by a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Uplander” around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 7.

“She suffered life-threatening injuries (and) was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced (dead).”

And a 71-year-old man died in hospital Friday night after being struck by a 2006 Toyota Corolla at 5:18 p.m. Jan. 2, while crossing Brimley Road just south of Heather Road, north of Sheppard Avenue.