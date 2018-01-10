Man, 22, shot dead in Etobicoke's Humber Heights neighbourhood

A man gunned down in Etobicoke's Humber Heights neighbourhood Tuesday night has been identified as 22-year-old Shaquille Wallace.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of 58 Waterton Rd., near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue, for a shooting at 8:17 p.m. Jan. 9.

“Officers arrived on scene (and) located a man in a laneway suffering from gunshot wounds,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “He was immediately taken to hospital via an emergency run where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

Wallace is the city’s second murder victim of 2018.