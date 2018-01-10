Some Scarborough residents tell city they're willing to pay more taxes

Sylvia Mohammed appeared “on behalf of the kids of Scarborough”, specifically those in her east Scarborough neighbourhood, who, at the end of the day, “have nothing better to do than join a gang”.

Locally, there’s only the East Scarborough Storefront or libraries “to get these kids out of bad things”, Mohammed said, adding the Morningside branch isn’t open Sundays.

She demanded to know what councillors will do in 2018 “for kids in a poor neighbourhood that needs help".

While Toronto’s overall economy is performing well, “Scarborough is suffering from a lack of vision and a lack of jobs”, Jennifer McKelvie, president of Scarborough Community Renewal Organization, told the group led by Scarborough councillor and city budget chief Gary Crawford.

McKelvie repeated the demands her SCRO has made for a $1.5-million development study of the Scarborough Centre area, a $2.5-million study of a Scarborough Living Arts Centre – a “signature iconic structure” which will “rebrand Scarborough and create jobs” – and $500,000 for a Scarborough economic plan.

SCRO also wants 3,000 city employees transferred to posts in Scarborough.

Keiosha Ross said she sees “a hole” in her east Scarborough community, but argued substantial amounts of city money given to community projects “is being mismanaged, and the city needs to be accountable for that".

The city can “show care” for such communities by making sure “there’s an end result” to programs it funds, she said.

