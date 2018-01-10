Gail Nyberg retires after 12 years leading Daily Bread Food Bank

The average food bank client spent almost 70 per cent of their total monthly income on rent and utilities, after which they had under $8 a day left over to eat and take transit.

Rent consumes 75-to-95 per cent of food bank clients’ net income, Nyberg said.

For years, Daily Bread has called for an Ontario housing benefit, she noted, adding she is encouraged by the federal government’s recent announcement of a national housing strategy.

Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) payments would need to be increased by 23 per cent, and Ontario Works payments hiked by 41 per cent, to be equivalent to 1993 buying dollars, Nyberg said.

More and more people using food banks are on government assistance, she confirmed.

“If you can’t work, if you’re on disability, and you’re living on 23 per cent less dollars than someone was in 1993, is it any wonder we’re seeing people with disabilities and seniors coming to the food bank?”

Nyberg is a fan of the Ontario government’s basic income pilot in four communities, including Hamilton, and said she believes more and more there is going to be pressure on governments to meet people's needs.

“I don’t believe we live in a country where we think that people should have to go line up at a church to receive vegetables and cans of tuna,” she said. “I think that’s why we collected $3.5 million in our Christmas campaign.”

She noted she is encouraged by the fact the number of children using food banks is dropping, a direct result of provincial and federal benefits.

Yet, seniors aged 65 and older, especially those who are single, are Daily Bread’s fastest-growing client demographic, up 27 per cent; in 2005, they were a “very tiny component” of clients, she said.

“It’s concerning. It’s rent. If you’re on a fixed income and you have to move. That number has nowhere to go, but up.”

Nyberg cited Daily Bread and other agencies’ work on the 2007 creation of the Ontario Child Benefit, Canada's National Housing Strategy, and the fact 40 per cent of Daily Bread’s food hampers today are fresh fruits and vegetables among her proudest achievements.

“One of the things that makes Gail so special is that she’s the real deal,” said Pedro Barata, senior vice-president of community impact and strategy with United Way Toronto and York Region, who remarked on Nyberg’s credibility, leadership and expertise.

“Gail is very grounded. She knows the needs of her clients now. She also elevates her thinking to how to prevent the need. She exhibits powerful advocacy in a clear, evidence-based way. She tells it like it is. She speaks truth to power and that resonates with government and private sector leaders.”

Nyberg's leadership and advocacy experience began in East York where she lived for decades. At the school her three sons attended, she first volunteered and then served as president of the home and school committee, which started breakfast programs.

She then became the East York Board of Education chairperson.

“I’ve always been working with people to make their lives better and it has made my life better,” she said.