Etobicoke parents advocate for school nutrition funding in Toronto budget

When St. Ambrose Catholic School in Etobicoke first initiated its morning nutrition program nearly a year ago, Yolanda Guitar thought it was a mistake – but all that changed following a chance schoolyard encounter with a hungry little boy.

“I’ll be honest, I was not for it. I thought it was crazy, that we didn’t need it,” said Guitar, a lunchtime supervisor at the Brown’s Line and Horner Avenue area school, who has since taken over the nutrition program she initially objected to.

“Then one day I was out in the yard. I was doing up a boy’s coat and I said to him, ‘You’ve got to stop eating so much for lunch, I can barely do up your coat.’ And he said, ‘I didn’t have lunch. The only thing I had today was what you fed me.’ That really spoke to me.”

Guitar was just one of a trio of nutrition program coordinators from Etobicoke elementary schools who made up half the deputants at the Toronto 2018 Budget subcommittee meeting held at the Etobicoke Civic Centre on Monday, Jan. 8.

Amreen Alam from Lanor Junior Middle School, and St. Eugene Catholic School’s Jennifer Di Francesco, were also on hand at the 6 p.m. evening session to advocate to councillors John Campbell, Frances Nunziata, Michael Ford, and Joe Mihevc for continued funding in the Toronto 2018 Budget for what they described as a “critical” program their students have come to depend on.

“This program is so important in ways you can only imagine,” said Di Francesco, who also serves as St. Eugene’s parent council chair. “Your support is needed every day, every month, every year. Please don’t stop giving.”

Initiated in October 2016 at St. Eugene, Di Francesco said the morning meal program at her Royal York Road and The Westway area school is responsible for providing servings of vegetables, fruits, grains and dairy to 397 students from kindergarten to Grade 8 every day.

“Some days it may be something like apples and carrots, with cheese and premium whole wheat crackers, or grapes, tomatoes, and sliced oranges, with yogurt and whole wheat melba toast – it varies day to day,” she said of the typical menu items featured in the program, which receives both provincial and municipal funding, as well as support from the Angel Foundation for Learning.

“We do receive some donations from parents, but this is another challenge, as parents are always feeling the strain of giving when they’re usually overstretched as it is. So, we could always use more funding, as this would allow us to serve a wider range of produce, which as you know can be very expensive.”

Also accustomed to “penny-pinching” in her role as coordinator of the nutrition program at Lanor, Alam said she’s responsible for providing all 276 students at the Brown’s Line and Evans Avenue area school with a healthy snack for just 43 to 48 cents per student per day.