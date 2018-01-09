Video of suspects released after sexual assault downtown Toronto

News 01:52 PM by Toronto Newsroom City Centre Mirror

A video of suspects has been released by Toronto police after a woman was sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel.

A sexual assault alert was initially issued alongside a photo of the suspects Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to police, a woman was sexually assaulted by two men at a hotel in the area of York and Wellington streets at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The woman reportedly met the men at a nightclub in the area of Peter and Adelaide streets before they brought her to the hotel.

Both suspects were described by police as 20-to-25 years old, and between five-foot-10 and six-foot, with medium builds and short black hair. The first suspect wore a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes, while the second wore a dark coat, dark-blue jeans and blue running shoes.

Video of the suspects was released Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

