Long-awaited University of Toronto Scarborough residence moves forward

Plans to transform the University of Toronto Scarborough campus and double the number of students living there are moving further forward this month.
Scarborough Community Council will see a first report on a long-awaited proposed new student residence at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
The City of Toronto also hosts the first community meeting on a new secondary plan for UTSC on campus on Jan. 25.
UTSC’s administration has applied to house 750 students in an eight to 10-storey building with single and double rooms and retail on the first floor.
UTSC’s low-rise townhouse-style residences will be assigned to older students who won’t mind shopping for groceries or not having a communal dining hall, Andrew Arifuzzaman, the campus chief administrative officer, said this week.
Plans call for opening the new building by fall 2020, when the campus will have 14,000 students.
“We’ll be able to offer the full spectrum of residence life, which we currently can’t do,” said Arifuzzaman.
Fast-growing UTSC has been criticized for not building more student housing, which many residents in Highland Creek believe has encouraged illegal rooming houses in their neighbourhood.
Arifuzzaman said plans for the residence and campus were worked on for many years. “These are big, complex projects.”
The secondary plan submitted to the city in 2017, based on an earlier UTSC Master Plan, is meant to guide campus development, especially north of Ellesmere Road.
What’s now Military Trail between Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere will become a “landscaped pedestrian spine” and focal point of a new North Campus, with Military Trail rerouted around it.
The plan calls for the largest buildings in this area to be along the route of a future Eglinton East light-rail-transit line.
The city is currently without funds to build the route, an extension of the Crosstown LRT eastward from Kennedy Station and Eglinton Avenue, north on Morningside and through the campus.
Toronto Mayor John Tory insists the line will be built, and has also supported extending it north across Highway 401 to the Malvern area.
The secondary plan meeting will be in the Humanities Wing of the campus, Room HW 216, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
