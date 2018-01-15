Long-awaited University of Toronto Scarborough residence moves forward

Plans to transform the University of Toronto Scarborough campus and double the number of students living there are moving further forward this month.

Scarborough Community Council will see a first report on a long-awaited proposed new student residence at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The City of Toronto also hosts the first community meeting on a new secondary plan for UTSC on campus on Jan. 25.

UTSC’s administration has applied to house 750 students in an eight to 10-storey building with single and double rooms and retail on the first floor.