Jewelry, family heirlooms stolen in Forest Hill break-ins

Toronto police are turning to the public for help after jewelry and family heirlooms were stolen from homes in the city’s Forest Hill area.

Four daytime break-ins were reported at homes in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue between Thursday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Family heirlooms and unique jewelry pieces were stolen in all the break-ins, which happened during the afternoon and early evening hours.

A sterling silver tea set from the 1800s and antique silverware set worth more than $10,000 were among the stolen items. Photos of both items were released by police Tuesday, Jan. 9. Pieces in the tea set have unique engravings indicating their origins.