Toronto police, OPP takedown car wanted after Mississauga robbery

Police arrested four men in Toronto after boxing in a car that was believed to be linked to a robbery in Mississauga Monday, Jan. 8.
Toronto police said they spotted and began following a silver Honda Civic in the area of Highway 401 West and Avenue Road at 8:22 p.m.
Officers from both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service were involved in apprehending the suspects.
“They identified the vehicle and then followed the vehicle,” Toronto police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “And when it was safe to do so, they blocked it in and then did a takedown.”
There was a collision, and at least one unmarked police vehicle was damaged. The collision and takedown happened at Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue.
“It is 31 Division officers and the OPP (who were involved in the takedown),” said Sidhu, adding the canine unit was also on scene.
Four men were arrested at the scene and transferred to Peel Regional Police for investigation. Weapons were also allegedly located, police said.
Police reported that no one was hurt.
