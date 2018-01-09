Toronto police, OPP takedown car wanted after Mississauga robbery

Police arrested four men in Toronto after boxing in a car that was believed to be linked to a robbery in Mississauga Monday, Jan. 8.

Toronto police said they spotted and began following a silver Honda Civic in the area of Highway 401 West and Avenue Road at 8:22 p.m.

Officers from both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service were involved in apprehending the suspects.

“They identified the vehicle and then followed the vehicle,” Toronto police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “And when it was safe to do so, they blocked it in and then did a takedown.”