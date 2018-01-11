Residents on a Weston street have parking issues with car dealership

Victoria Avenue West is a small, unassuming dead-end street in Weston where its residents (mostly) know one another and all get along - save for one - a car dealership that’s become a thorn in their collective side.
Li DiMarco, who has called the street, off Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue, home for the better part of 30 years, said it has become so congested by vehicles parked illegally that she and her neighbours have had to wait up to 10 minutes before leaving their homes.
She blames the dealership, Mr. Automotives Sales and Finances, for monopolizing the street, parking on the sidewalk, and on both sides of the road.
“They have the audacity to block my driveway,” DiMarco told The Guardian. “It’s getting really frustrating.”
Making matters worse is the fact that DiMarco relies on a scooter and has to take Wheel Trans every so often. There are times when the driver can’t drop her at her door because of the number of cars parked haphazardly.
“If there’s a fire or ambulance needed, I don’t know what would happen,” DiMarco said.
Compounding the issue is the fact that although the dealership has a Weston Road address, its entrance is on Victoria Avenue, DiMarco pointed out.
Mr. Automotives customers do park on the street, according to manager Laura Davidson. And, “there is some overflow (of the parking lot) while we do some juggling (of cars),” she said.
However, Davidson said that when residents ask, employees have no problem relocating the vehicles.
“Often they’ll call us – we’ll go out and move them right away,” Davidson said.
The dealership has been a fixture at Victoria Avenue West and Weston Road for about 10 years, but it changed ownership a year or so ago.
York South-Weston Councillor Frances Nunziata said she has been dealing with the parking issue since August of 2016.
“We keep sending parking enforcement out and they keep ticketing,” the councillor said. “We’ve been doing what we can.”
However, the dealership is not breaking any rules because parking is allowed for three-hour periods, Nunziata said. Vehicles can only be towed in an area designated ‘No Parking’ or ‘No Standing.’ All streets in Toronto have three-hour parking unless otherwise indicated.
Parking enforcement will chalk a vehicle’s tire and if it hasn’t moved in three hours, it is first tagged and then towed, the councillor pointed out.
“It’s obvious the dealership doesn’t have the place to park all of its cars,” Nunziata said. “A lot of dealerships do this. It’s frustrating.”
She said she has proposed three options to fix the issue: changing the bylaw from three to one hour parking; changing it from three hours to no parking, no standing; or, implementing permit parking. Typically, only streets without driveways or parking pads have permit parking. But, residents, said the Ward 11 councillor, have not been receptive to these suggestions.
“We have this issue in so many parts of the city,” she said.
Nunziata has scheduled a meeting for residents and the dealership for Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.,
