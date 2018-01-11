Residents on a Weston street have parking issues with car dealership

The dealership has been a fixture at Victoria Avenue West and Weston Road for about 10 years, but it changed ownership a year or so ago.

York South-Weston Councillor Frances Nunziata said she has been dealing with the parking issue since August of 2016.

“We keep sending parking enforcement out and they keep ticketing,” the councillor said. “We’ve been doing what we can.”

However, the dealership is not breaking any rules because parking is allowed for three-hour periods, Nunziata said. Vehicles can only be towed in an area designated ‘No Parking’ or ‘No Standing.’ All streets in Toronto have three-hour parking unless otherwise indicated.

Parking enforcement will chalk a vehicle’s tire and if it hasn’t moved in three hours, it is first tagged and then towed, the councillor pointed out.

“It’s obvious the dealership doesn’t have the place to park all of its cars,” Nunziata said. “A lot of dealerships do this. It’s frustrating.”

She said she has proposed three options to fix the issue: changing the bylaw from three to one hour parking; changing it from three hours to no parking, no standing; or, implementing permit parking. Typically, only streets without driveways or parking pads have permit parking. But, residents, said the Ward 11 councillor, have not been receptive to these suggestions.

“We have this issue in so many parts of the city,” she said.

Nunziata has scheduled a meeting for residents and the dealership for Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.,