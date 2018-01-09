Avenue Road closed after crash knocks down hydro wires

A portion of Avenue Road remains closed after a dump truck struck a pole, knocking down high-voltage wires, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Avenue just north of Eglinton Avenue West at 5:04 a.m. Jan. 9.

There were no injuries.

“It’s a property damage collision only,” Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said.

Police have closed Avenue Road between Willowbank Boulevard and Eglinton for the investigation and cleanup.

“Hydro is on scene, and they’re just waiting to remove the truck,” Stibbe said.