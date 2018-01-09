UPDATE: Missing man, 23, last seen in Etobicoke found

A missing 23-year-old man last seen in Etobcioke has been found.
Abdinasir Hussein Jimale had been last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.
He was described by police as clean-shaven with a thin build and short black hair. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey jogging pants and flip-flops.
Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 9, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.
Later Tuesday, police announced he had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.
A missing 23-year-old man last seen in Etobcioke has been found.
Abdinasir Hussein Jimale had been last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.
He was described by police as clean-shaven with a thin build and short black hair. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey jogging pants and flip-flops.
Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 9, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.
Later Tuesday, police announced he had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.
A missing 23-year-old man last seen in Etobcioke has been found.
Abdinasir Hussein Jimale had been last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.
He was described by police as clean-shaven with a thin build and short black hair. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey jogging pants and flip-flops.
Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 9, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.
Later Tuesday, police announced he had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.