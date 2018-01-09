UPDATE: Missing man, 23, last seen in Etobicoke found

A missing 23-year-old man last seen in Etobcioke has been found.

Abdinasir Hussein Jimale had been last seen in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

He was described by police as clean-shaven with a thin build and short black hair. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey jogging pants and flip-flops.

Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Tuesday, Jan. 9, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.