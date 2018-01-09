Potential fraudster hits businesses in the Broadview-Danforth area

A potential fraudster has reportedly been making the rounds in the Broadview-Danforth area in recent weeks.

According to a recent email sent by Susan Puff, executive director of The Danforth Business Improvement Area (BIA), a man allegedly shoplifted in a number of local stores. He’d apparently approach the cash counter, claim he’d bought gifts for his daughter, who had supposedly died over holidays, and then try to return the items, some of which he’d just stolen, without a receipt.

“Honestly I'm always so shocked at the schemes some people will come up with in order to basically steal,” Puff said in an email to The Mirror, adding the man would apparently alter his story depending on the store.

She said it appears the alleged thief has moved on, but fears he may resurface in other areas.