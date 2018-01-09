Tamil Heritage Month in Toronto features city hall reception, banquet

Tamil Heritage Month, launched in Scarborough last week, lets Tamil Canadians carry their traditions forward and share their culture’s richness with other Canadians, says one group’s chairperson.

“We are part of the fabric of this country,” Joseph Mohan Remisiar of the Canadian Tamil Heritage Society said this week.

Recognition of January – first at the municipal and provincial levels and last year by the government in Ottawa – as Tamil Heritage Month is significant for Tamil-Canadians, Remisiar said after Toronto Mayor John Tory appeared at a Jan. 5 event at Scarborough Civic Centre.

January contains a thanksgiving celebration for Tamils called Thai Pongal.