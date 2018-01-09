Meat packing plant won't expand into Rockcliffe-Smythe – at least for now

In the interest of flood protection and heritage preservation, a motion to defer the severance and subsequent sale of property in the Rockcliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue area was adopted at a Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) meeting last week.

York South-Weston Councillor Frances Nunziata had been working for about a month alongside colleague Glenn De Baeremaeker, councillor for Scarborough Centre, and a TRCA board member, in an effort to preserve the small parcel of land situated next to a 350-year old flood plain. De Baeremaeker’s motion “maximizes flood protection and heritage,” Nunziata told The Guardian.

“We spoke to Build Toronto, who agreed that no decision would be made on the severance,” the Ward 11 councillor said.

The city’s real estate and development corporation that was created to generate income from surplus and underused real estate had planned to sell the property at 200 Rockcliffe Ct. to St. Helen’s Meat Packers Limited which is located east of the site on Glen Scarlett Road.

Word of the possible sale surfaced during a December TRCA meeting. Nearby residents expressed apprehension after learning that such a business would become their neighbour.

Erin Ronningen, a local homeowner and a founder of the Black Creek Alliance, whose mission is to transform Black Creek Site East park into a recreation destination for the Rockcliffe-Smythe and Mount Dennis neighbourhoods while ensuring the green space remains a low-flood risk, called the decision to potentially pave the property “counterintuitive.”

"Many community members have emailed (Nunziata’s) office, and I believe they are working with the TRCA to get more conservation land, however, we must keep the pressure on because obviously our city could do better than to sell flood lands they will one day have to buy back, or that will be converted to parking lot," she said, in an email.

The alliance would like more public awareness and input in any decision, she said

