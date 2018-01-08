UPDATE: Search for suspect after two men shot at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after two men were shot at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre in North York Monday, Jan. 8.

At 3:25 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report several shots had been fired inside the shopping centre at Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

One male victim was found inside the mall, while another was found nearby. Both males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a black male in a hooded top, reportedly fled the scene in a white four-door car.