Two men suffer gunshot wounds at Lawrence Square Plaza

Two men have sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting at Lawrence Square Plaza on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene following reports of multiple gunshots at the plaza at roughly 3:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the two male victims suffering what are believed at the time to be non-life threatening wounds.

While police are still piecing together the scene, they believe the suspects in the case fled the scene in a white four-door car. No further description of the suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or to leave a tip online at www.222tips.com

