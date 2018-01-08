UPDATE: Suspicious package at Toronto police headquarters not dangerous

A suspicious package discovered at Toronto Police Service Headquarters Monday, Jan. 8 was found not to be a danger to the public.

Police announced the discovery of the suspicious item at 40 College St. at 3:02 p.m. The building’s rear entrance and nearby roads were closed while the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team investigated the item.

“I don’t really have any further details,” Constable David Hopkinson told Metroland Media Toronto at the time.

“We’ve had to clear the rear doors of police headquarters and we’ve closed off the roads,” he noted. “There are still people being allowed into the front (doors).”