Suspicious package closes rear entrance at Toronto police headquarters

The discovery of a suspicious package at Toronto Police Service Headquarters has closed the building’s rear entrance and nearby roads Monday, Jan. 8.

Police announced the discovery of the suspicious item at 40 College St. at 3:02 p.m.

“I don’t really have any further details,” Constable David Hopkinson told Metroland Media Toronto, noting the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team has been called in to investigate.

“We’ve had to clear the rear doors of police headquarters and we’ve closed off the roads,” he noted. “There are still people being allowed into the front (doors).”