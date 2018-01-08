Man, 85, in critical condition after being hit by van downtown Toronto

Toronto police are appealing for information after an 85-year-old man was critically hurt when he was hit by a van downtown Friday, Jan. 5.

According to police, the man was crossing Adelaide Street, between Sheppard and Bay streets, when he was hit at 11:45 a.m. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The van was reportedly a 2008 GMC Safari being driven south on Sheppard by a 54-year-old man that was turning left onto eastbound Adelaide.

Police appealed for information Monday, Jan. 8.