Man, 71, dies after being hit by vehicle on Brimley in Scarborough

A 71-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.
The man was struck on Brimley Road, south of Heather Road, Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Emergency responders called to the scene at 5:18 p.m. found the man in critical condition.
He died in hospital Friday, Jan. 5, Toronto police announced Monday, Jan. 8. His identity was not released.
According to police, the man was hit by a 2006 Toyota being driven north on Brimley by a 64-year-old man.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
