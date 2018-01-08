Man, 71, dies after being hit by vehicle on Brimley in Scarborough

A 71-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

The man was struck on Brimley Road, south of Heather Road, Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Emergency responders called to the scene at 5:18 p.m. found the man in critical condition.

He died in hospital Friday, Jan. 5, Toronto police announced Monday, Jan. 8. His identity was not released.