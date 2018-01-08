Suspect wanted after gunpoint robbery at drive-through ATM in Toronto

Photos of a suspect have been released after a gunpoint robbery at a drive-through ATM in Toronto.

According to Toronto police, a 41-year-old man had just deposited money into the ATM, in the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues, when a man with a gun approached him at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

The armed man punched and threatened to shoot the victim before fleeing with money withdrawn from the machine, police alleged.

A replica handgun was found in the area by responding officers.