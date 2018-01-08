Suspect wanted after gunpoint robbery at drive-through ATM in Toronto

Photos of a suspect have been released after a gunpoint robbery at a drive-through ATM in Toronto.
According to Toronto police, a 41-year-old man had just deposited money into the ATM, in the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues, when a man with a gun approached him at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.
The armed man punched and threatened to shoot the victim before fleeing with money withdrawn from the machine, police alleged.
A replica handgun was found in the area by responding officers.
Police released photos of a suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him Monday, Jan. 8.
The suspect was described by police as 18-to-20 years old and five-foot with a mustache and beard. He was wearing a blue windbreaker and blue New York Yankees baseball cap.
The suspect is believed to be violent and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with other information about the investigation is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
