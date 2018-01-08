Toronto police ask for help finding missing girl last seen in Parkdale

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Parkdale.

Cristina “Mandy” Botez was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in the Jameson Avenue and King Street West area.

She is 5’9” tall and 100 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and long straight dark-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black parka and black pants.

Police released her photo and asked for the public's help finding her Monday, Jan. 8.