Toronto police ask for help finding missing girl last seen in Parkdale

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Parkdale.
Cristina “Mandy” Botez was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in the Jameson Avenue and King Street West area.
She is 5’9” tall and 100 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and long straight dark-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black parka and black pants.
Police released her photo and asked for the public's help finding her Monday, Jan. 8.
Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information about her location to contact 22 Division at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
