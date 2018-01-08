Woman, 21, dies after being hit by van on Steeles in Scarborough

A 21-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a minivan while crossing Steeles Avenue in Scarborough Sunday night.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said the woman got off a TTC bus on the south side of Steeles just east of Eastvale Drive, east of Tapscott Road, and “attempted to cross Steeles Avenue from the south to north side when she was struck by a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Uplander” around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 7.

“She suffered life-threatening injuries (and) was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced (dead).”

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man died in hospital Friday, Jan. 8 after being struck by a car while crossing Brimley Road just south of Heather Road, one block north of Sheppard Avenue, at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Police report the southbound car, a 2006 Toyota Corolla, was driven by a 64-year-old man.