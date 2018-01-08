Impaired driving arrest after woman, 87, killed in Etobicoke crash

One woman is dead and another is in hospital and under arrest for impaired driving after a head-on crash in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 7.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said an eastbound 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by a 28-year-old woman “crossed into the westbound lanes and had a head-on collision” with a westbound 2017 Honda Civic.

The Honda driver, an 87-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.