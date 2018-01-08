Impaired driving arrest after woman, 87, killed in Etobicoke crash

One woman is dead and another is in hospital and under arrest for impaired driving after a head-on crash in Etobicoke Sunday evening.
The incident happened at Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 7.
Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said an eastbound 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by a 28-year-old woman “crossed into the westbound lanes and had a head-on collision” with a westbound 2017 Honda Civic.
The Honda driver, an 87-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.
“The 28-year-old was transported to hospital, initially believed not to have life-threatening injuries,” Stibbe said. “However, it was (later) determined she actually did have life-threatening injuries.”
The woman was transferred to Sunnybrook hospital, a trauma centre, for emergency treatment. Police report the woman has also been arrested for impaired driving.
Stibbe said that the investigation is continuing and that there has been “no determination on charges just yet.”
