Toronto firefighters clear smoke from midtown highrise

Fire crews have cleared smoke from a midtown Toronto highrise following a two-alarm fire Sunday.
Fire crews were called to the residential building, at 567 Avenue Rd., for reports of smoke on the third floor at 2:28 p.m. Jan. 7.
“Our crews arrived and confirmed smoke on the third floor, which triggers an automatic upgrade to a second-alarm,” Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said. “They searched throughout the building … (and) could not find any source of the smoke.”
Firefighters ventilated the building and reset the alarm system before clearing the scene.
No one was hurt, and the building was not evacuated.
Police said Avenue Road was closed both ways between Heath Street and St. Clair Avenue as firefighters worked on scene.
