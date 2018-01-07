Toronto firefighters clear smoke from midtown highrise

Fire crews have cleared smoke from a midtown Toronto highrise following a two-alarm fire Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the residential building, at 567 Avenue Rd., for reports of smoke on the third floor at 2:28 p.m. Jan. 7.

“Our crews arrived and confirmed smoke on the third floor, which triggers an automatic upgrade to a second-alarm,” Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said. “They searched throughout the building … (and) could not find any source of the smoke.”

Firefighters ventilated the building and reset the alarm system before clearing the scene.