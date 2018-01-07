Toronto police investigate after Scarborough house shot up

Police are investigating after a home in Scarborough’s Morningside Heights area was shot up early Sunday.

Toronto police said several callers reported the sound of gunshots on Wilcox Creek Pathway near Morningside and Old Finch avenues at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 7.

No one was hurt.

Const. Rob Reid said a home sustained damage from bullets.

One bullet went through a window.

“There are bullet strikes on some of the area around the window too,” Reid said.

Police don’t have a description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).



