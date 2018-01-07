UPDATE: Missing woman Sasheka Saunchez found safe and sound

Police say a young woman who went missing Friday night has been found safe and sound.

Toronto police had said Sasheka Saunchez, 18, was last seen at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in the Jane Street and Weston Road area. She was described as 5’11” to six-feet tall with black hair and a slim build, wearing a pink skirt, a black bomber-style jacket with wings and chevrons on the right arm/left chest area and black slippers with pearls on them.

Police tweeted Sunday afternoon that Saunchez was "found safe and sound."