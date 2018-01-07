Toronto police searching for missing woman Sasheka Saunchez

Police from 12 Division are seeking help in finding a missing young woman.

Police said Sasheka Saunchez, 18, was last seen at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 in the Jane Street and Weston Road area. She is 5’11” to six-feet tall with black hair and slim build and was last seen wearing a pink skirt, a black bomber-style jacket with wings and chevrons on the right arm/left chest area and black slippers with pearls on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).