Ontario Provincial Police ID victims of 'horrific' Highway 401 crash

Police have identified the two people killed in a “horrific” single-vehicle crash last week on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

The driver, 45-year-old Dwane Koltchigin of Brampton, and his passenger Carla Whyte, 31, of Oshawa were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened in the eastbound express lanes just east of Warden Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Jan. 3.

“Officers arrived to find a horrific collision scene involving a single motor vehicle,” Ontario Provincial Police Const. Prash Niranjan said at the time.