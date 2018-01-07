UPDATE: Toronto police clear suspicious box at Empress Walk Plaza

Toronto police cleared a suspicious package being investigated in the Yonge and Sheppard area late Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet Saturday evening, police confirmed that the “package has been dealt with” and that there’s “no danger to (the) public.”

Before issuing that all-clear, however, Const. David Hopkinson said officers responding to the call for a suspicious box at Empress Walk Plaza had set up a perimeter in the area and that local roads were expected to be closed as necessary as the investigation continued.

While Hopkinson said suspicious package calls are quite common in Toronto, police tend to issue special alerts only in those cases that occur in high traffic areas.

“On average, we get these calls about once a day and our typical response is the same – we treat them all very seriously,” he said.

“But, where some of those suspicious package calls intersect with large amounts of people, like here at Empress Walk Plaza, we are definitely a little bit more careful...because of where it is, we have to put out more information.”