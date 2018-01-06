Toronto police investigate suspicious box at Empress Walk Plaza

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package in the Yonge and Sheppard area.

Const. David Hopkinson said officers responding to the call for a suspicious box at Empress Walk Plaza have set up a perimeter in the area and that local roads are expected to be closed as necessary as the investigation continues.

While Hopkinson said suspicious package calls are quite common in Toronto, police tend to issue special alerts only in those cases that occur in high traffic areas.

“On average, we get these calls about once a day and our typical response is the same – we treat them all very seriously,” he said.