Queen Street townhouse blaze knocked down by Toronto firefighters

Toronto firefighters knocked down a two-alarm blaze at a Queen Street East townhouse this afternoon.
Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said Toronto Fire crews responding to the 1:05 p.m. call arrived at the 450 Queen St. E. scene of the blaze to find flames and smoke visible, and quickly upgraded it to a second-alarm fire.
“Crews confirmed that all occupants were out of the house, then began evacuation of the row housing as a precaution,” he said, noting that the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.
Toronto Fire’s investigative unit has been notified and is expected to investigate.
Ratushniak said there is no word on the cause of the fire, nor any damage estimate.
