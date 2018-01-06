Queen Street townhouse blaze knocked down by Toronto firefighters

Toronto firefighters knocked down a two-alarm blaze at a Queen Street East townhouse this afternoon.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said Toronto Fire crews responding to the 1:05 p.m. call arrived at the 450 Queen St. E. scene of the blaze to find flames and smoke visible, and quickly upgraded it to a second-alarm fire.

“Crews confirmed that all occupants were out of the house, then began evacuation of the row housing as a precaution,” he said, noting that the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Toronto Fire’s investigative unit has been notified and is expected to investigate.