Two-alarm electrical fire forces evacuation of north Etobicoke highrise

Residents of a Mount Olive highrise were evacuated early this afternoon after what Toronto Fire officials believe was an electrical fire broke out on the first floor of the condo building.

Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said firefighters responded to 49 Silverstone Dr. (near Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue) shortly after noon on Jan. 6 after receiving a call reporting smoke on the residential building’s ground floor.

“Crews investigated and, because of the smoke in the building and it being a highrise, they upgraded it to a second alarm and started evacuating the building,” he said, noting an EMS and TTC bus were brought in to provide shelter for evacuated residents.

Ratushniak said the blaze was doused – and the call subsequently downgraded to a first alarm – by shortly after 1 p.m.