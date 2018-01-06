Drive-by shooting in North York investigated by Toronto Police

Toronto police are investigating a drive-by shooting in North York that sent a man in his 20s to hospital with serious injuries.

Const. David Hopkinson said officers arrived on the scene near Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

“There, we found a man suffering a number of gun shot wounds,” he said. “We believe that he may have been shot by a shotgun.”

The victim, whose injuries Hopkinson described as “serious but not life threatening,” was transported to hospital for treatment.