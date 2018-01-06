Drive-by shooting in North York investigated by Toronto Police

Toronto police are investigating a drive-by shooting in North York that sent a man in his 20s to hospital with serious injuries.
Const. David Hopkinson said officers arrived on the scene near Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.
“There, we found a man suffering a number of gun shot wounds,” he said. “We believe that he may have been shot by a shotgun.”
The victim, whose injuries Hopkinson described as “serious but not life threatening,” was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspect or suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 31 Division at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
