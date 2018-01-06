Regent Park shooting sends man in 20s to hospital

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Regent Park.
Const. David Hopkinson said officers responded to the Oak and Regent streets area at around 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, following reports of a shooting.
“It’s believed that an SUV pulled into an alley or off the road in the area. Two occupants of that vehicle got out and they had an exchange,” Hopkinson said of the events leading up to the shooting.
“During that exchange, one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the other one a number of times.”
The victim, he added, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma centre for treatment, while the shooter got back into the SUV and fled the scene.
“There were a number of other people in the SUV, as far as we’re aware,” Hopkinson said, noting that police have not yet released descriptions of the suspect or suspect vehicle.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 51 Division at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
