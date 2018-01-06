Regent Park shooting sends man in 20s to hospital

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Regent Park.

Const. David Hopkinson said officers responded to the Oak and Regent streets area at around 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, following reports of a shooting.

“It’s believed that an SUV pulled into an alley or off the road in the area. Two occupants of that vehicle got out and they had an exchange,” Hopkinson said of the events leading up to the shooting.

“During that exchange, one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the other one a number of times.”