Moss Park Armoury will open its doors to Toronto’s homeless

City staff are expected to open Moss Park Armoury as Toronto’s seventh winter respite location as of Monday morning.
The federally owned armoury, whose availability was just confirmed by the Government of Canada on Friday, will be available as a 24/7 winter respite location for two weeks starting on Jan. 8, providing 100 cots to meet “increasing and unprecedented demand.”
“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to both the federal and provincial governments for responding to our request for additional space in this part of Toronto,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.
“The temporary opening of the Moss Park Armoury will help make sure we continue to deal with the unprecedented demand our shelter system and winter respite system is facing this winter.”
With the opening of the Moss Park Armoury, the total number of winter respite spaces in Toronto will rise to 510 – a stark increase from last year’s capacity of just 160 spaces.
When fully operational, services at the city staff-operated shelter at Moss Park Armoury will include access to meals, showers, hygiene kits and referrals to additional supports, such as case management and housing supports.
Meanwhile, the province is currently working with city officials to secure an additional, longer-term 24/7 winter respite site to be used following the closure of the Armoury site in two weeks – a site which, Tory said, is expected to remain open until April 15.
“This is a demonstration by all three levels of government that we are committed to providing a safe, warm, and welcoming space for all those who need it,” he said.
The Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP) called the opening of the armoury and involvement of all three levels of government a “good step” and “important victory” for Toronto’s homeless, but organizers said they fear city officials continue to “scramble” to find adequate winter respite space to accommodate all in need this frigid winter – including the 630 people who sought shelter in the city’s Out of the Cold program, and 24/7 drop-in warming centres on Thursday night.
“In order to meet the demand, at least 630 new permanent beds must added to the shelter system by April 15 to ensure that people currently forced to stay in winter respite sites and drop-ins have a safe place to go,” OCAP organizer A.J. Withers said in a statement.
“While warming centres will save lives this winter, conditions within most are appalling and these facilities don’t necessarily meet the city’s own shelter or public health standards. The city is relying on these substandard survival spaces, but we need permanent beds in the downtown core and we need them now.”
Meanwhile, city officials said the current warming centres at Metro Hall and Regent Park Community Centre – which are being operated with the support of the Canadian Red Cross – will remain open 24/7 until the winter respite centre at the Moss Park Armoury opens on Monday.
At that point, those seeking shelter at the Regent Park and Metro Hall warming centres will be offered transportation to the armoury, as those two warming centres will close.
In addition to the winter respite sites, the city has also added an overnight shift for two street outreach teams during extreme cold weather alerts.
City officials are also reminding Toronto residents that anyone can come in from the cold at all public buildings during regular business hours, including civic centres and libraries. In addition, first responders, TTC operators and city staff have been asked to remain alert for anyone in need of homeless services and to contact 311 to engage outreach support.
