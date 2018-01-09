Family of Birch Cliff mother killed crossing Kingston Road grateful for support

Relatives of Karla Groten, a Birch Cliff single mother killed by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 21, are thankful for the many kindnesses shown to her and her children, her older sister says.

Nearly 1,000 people pledged money through GoFundMe for Groten’s son Max, 16, and daughter Haley, 18.

People in her Scarborough neighbourhood and the Beach who knew Groten, 40, a community activist and women’s shelter worker, or who had never met her, contributed or sent notes and flowers.

“We are overwhelmed and so grateful after the outpouring of emotional and financial support the community has offered my niece and nephew via GoFundMe, and by reaching out to us to offer love and support,” Kristina Groten-Seguin said last week.

For two weeks following the accident, she said, the family — including Karla’s parents Manfred and Nicole, and her brothers Michael and Marc — “had to focus on dealing with the immediate trauma.”

Now, Groten-Seguin said, they’ll work together with legal and financial advisers to decide how the $75,000 collected for Max and Haley can be kept safe for them, and support them as long as possible.

“I love my sister and my niece and nephew deeply, and will do everything in my power to wrap the right sorts of support around them to ensure they are cared for,” Groten-Seguin said.

She wanted to thank the people who stayed at the accident scene with her sister or reported what they saw to the police.

On Christmas Eve, Groten-Seguin added, “three big officers” showed up at her door with a collection of gift cards and cash from Toronto Police’s 41 Division and Traffic Services.

Groten walked to work from her co-op at Kingston and Brimley Road to Dr. Roz’s Healing Place. Having a son with severe autism, said Groten-Seguin, her sister never drove, “because it was too much of a danger.”