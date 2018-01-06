ICYMI: 'Mega city' plan for Yorkdale, Court Jester Pub closes and more

Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of January 1 to 5.
1. 'Mega city' proposed for North York's Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8021865--mega-city-proposed-for-north-york-s-yorkdale-shopping-centre
2. Greektown pub Court Jester shuts down following death of co-owner
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8034743-greektown-pub-court-jester-shuts-down-following-death-of-co-owner
3. Out of the Cold pilot with a twist launching in Toronto's Beach area
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/8033304-out-of-the-cold-pilot-with-a-twist-launching-in-toronto-s-beach-area
4. East Toronto Francophone parents list conditions for Greenwood site
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8033432-east-toronto-francophone-parents-list-conditions-for-greenwood-site
5. Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8022275-plan-to-turn-green-space-into-parking-lot-dismays-black-creek-alliance
Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of January 1 to 5.
1. 'Mega city' proposed for North York's Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8021865--mega-city-proposed-for-north-york-s-yorkdale-shopping-centre
2. Greektown pub Court Jester shuts down following death of co-owner
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8034743-greektown-pub-court-jester-shuts-down-following-death-of-co-owner
3. Out of the Cold pilot with a twist launching in Toronto's Beach area
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/8033304-out-of-the-cold-pilot-with-a-twist-launching-in-toronto-s-beach-area
4. East Toronto Francophone parents list conditions for Greenwood site
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8033432-east-toronto-francophone-parents-list-conditions-for-greenwood-site
5. Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8022275-plan-to-turn-green-space-into-parking-lot-dismays-black-creek-alliance
Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of January 1 to 5.
1. 'Mega city' proposed for North York's Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8021865--mega-city-proposed-for-north-york-s-yorkdale-shopping-centre
2. Greektown pub Court Jester shuts down following death of co-owner
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8034743-greektown-pub-court-jester-shuts-down-following-death-of-co-owner
3. Out of the Cold pilot with a twist launching in Toronto's Beach area
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/8033304-out-of-the-cold-pilot-with-a-twist-launching-in-toronto-s-beach-area
4. East Toronto Francophone parents list conditions for Greenwood site
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8033432-east-toronto-francophone-parents-list-conditions-for-greenwood-site
5. Plan to turn green space into parking lot dismays Black Creek Alliance
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/8022275-plan-to-turn-green-space-into-parking-lot-dismays-black-creek-alliance