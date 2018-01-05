Suspect wanted after man commits indecent act on TTC subway train

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man committed an indecent act on a TTC subway train in North York.

According to police, a woman was riding the subway south from Sheppard West Station when she noticed a man seated across from her committing an indecent act at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

The woman got off the train and reported the incident to a TTC worker.

The suspect was described by police as 35-to-45 years old, five-foot-eight and 180 pounds with wavy, receding brown hair. He was wearing a black fleece jacket, grey sweatpants and gold wedding band.