Suspect wanted after man commits indecent act on TTC subway train

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man committed an indecent act on a TTC subway train in North York.
According to police, a woman was riding the subway south from Sheppard West Station when she noticed a man seated across from her committing an indecent act at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.
The woman got off the train and reported the incident to a TTC worker.
The suspect was described by police as 35-to-45 years old, five-foot-eight and 180 pounds with wavy, receding brown hair. He was wearing a black fleece jacket, grey sweatpants and gold wedding band.
Police released images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him Friday, Jan. 5.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 32 Division police at 416-808-3200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
