Toronto police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Sapthaswaran Navaratnam was last seen at about midnight Friday, Jan. 5 in the Garrard Street East and George Street area.

He is described as 5’2” tall and 130 pounds with a thin build, curly black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).