Toronto police ask for help finding violent, dangerous fugitive

Toronto police from 14 Division are seeking the public’s help in finding a fugitive.
Gerald Delince, 38, of Toronto, is wanted on a warrant for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.
He is described as 5’10” tall and about 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a black beard.
“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release Friday, Jan. 5.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 14 Division police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
