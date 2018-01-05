Toronto police ask for help finding violent, dangerous fugitive

Toronto police from 14 Division are seeking the public’s help in finding a fugitive.

Gerald Delince, 38, of Toronto, is wanted on a warrant for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.

He is described as 5’10” tall and about 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a black beard.

“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release Friday, Jan. 5.