Toronto police ask for help finding man missing for months

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 37-year-old man last seen downtown more than two months ago.

Wesley Koshy was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

He was described by police as five-foot-eight and 140 pounds with a brown complexion, thin build, receding hair, full beard and scar on his chin. No clothing description was available.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Thursday, Jan. 4, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.