Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Queen and Jarvis

Toronto police have charged a 48-year-old man with sexual assault and choking in relation to an attack which took place Thursday morning.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was grabbed and assaulted around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4, as she entered a building near the intersection of Queen and Jarvis streets. According to police, the woman was able to break free from her attacker and flee the area.

Marc Kaipo of Toronto has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and overcoming resistance by choking.

Anyone with information on the attack should contact 51 Division police at 416-808-5100 or make an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers Hotline 416-222-TIPS (8477).