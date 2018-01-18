Banbury-Don Mills home to Toronto's highest number of older seniors

Of the 66,000 older seniors living in Toronto, the highest concentration call a North York neighbourhood home, according to the 2016 census.
Banbury-Don Mills, which is bordered by the Don River, York Mills Road, Eglinton Avenue and Wilket Creek, has 1,640 residents aged 85 plus.
The census categorized seniors into two groups: 65 and older, and older seniors aged 85 and up.
The neighbourhood takes in some of the city’s most well-to-do areas, including York Mills Road and Leslie Street, Leslie and Lawrence Avenue, and Don Mills Road and Lawrence.
CARP Toronto ambassador Adina Lebo is not surprised the neighbourhood is home to the most people aged 85 and older in the city.
She calls the neighbourhood a Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC), and a perfect NORC at that.
“The government is not doing it. This is just people organically staying in places,” she said. “In that particular part of the city, you have the things that older people like.”
The community is home to the popular Donalda Golf Club and Edwards Gardens, which features paved walking trails. There are condos and seniors residences for anyone moving out of their house wishing to remain in the community, Shops at Don Mills for shopping, a hospital, and various seniors centres including the Better Living Health and Community Services, which offers a slew of programs for older adults. It’s got access to the Don Valley Parkway for drivers, and bus routes that connect to Toronto’s subway system for transit riders and the list goes on.
“This is a self-contained community,” Lebo said, noting that local residents don’t have to leave their community as they have everything at hand.
Plus, the community’s history plays a big factor in the number of older adults there.
Don Mills is recognized as the first planned and fully integrated post-war community in North America. The area was sold to the Don Mills Development Co. in the early 1950s, at a time when Toronto was building following the Second World War.
“It’s credited with laying out the blueprint for Toronto’s post-war suburban development,” Lebo said. “People (at the time), when they were buying their homes, these were the suburbs. These were those communities that are now being built in Stouffville.
“Young people were moving in to raise their families. If you fast-forward 50 or 60 years, great-grandma and great-grandpa are still there in the houses that they raised their children in in the 50s.”
There has also been a shift in recent years of people wanting to age in place.
“You stay close to family, you stay close to friends; this is important. And you stay connected with the suppliers — your dentist, your doctor — who have been supplying you for the past 30 years.”
-With files from Dominik Kurek
