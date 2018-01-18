Banbury-Don Mills home to Toronto's highest number of older seniors

Of the 66,000 older seniors living in Toronto, the highest concentration call a North York neighbourhood home, according to the 2016 census.

Banbury-Don Mills, which is bordered by the Don River, York Mills Road, Eglinton Avenue and Wilket Creek, has 1,640 residents aged 85 plus.

The census categorized seniors into two groups: 65 and older, and older seniors aged 85 and up.

The neighbourhood takes in some of the city’s most well-to-do areas, including York Mills Road and Leslie Street, Leslie and Lawrence Avenue, and Don Mills Road and Lawrence.

“In that particular part of the city, you have the things that older people like.”

CARP Toronto ambassador Adina Lebo

CARP Toronto ambassador Adina Lebo is not surprised the neighbourhood is home to the most people aged 85 and older in the city.

She calls the neighbourhood a Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC), and a perfect NORC at that.

“The government is not doing it. This is just people organically staying in places,” she said. “In that particular part of the city, you have the things that older people like.”

The community is home to the popular Donalda Golf Club and Edwards Gardens, which features paved walking trails. There are condos and seniors residences for anyone moving out of their house wishing to remain in the community, Shops at Don Mills for shopping, a hospital, and various seniors centres including the Better Living Health and Community Services, which offers a slew of programs for older adults. It’s got access to the Don Valley Parkway for drivers, and bus routes that connect to Toronto’s subway system for transit riders and the list goes on.

“This is a self-contained community,” Lebo said, noting that local residents don’t have to leave their community as they have everything at hand.

Plus, the community’s history plays a big factor in the number of older adults there.